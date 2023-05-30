Lake of the Ozarks things to do: “Discover the Ultimate Summer Experience: A Guide to 100 Must-Do Activities at Lake of the Ozarks”

Explore the Lake of the Ozarks with “100 Things to Do Before You Die”

As Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of summer, Reedy Press has released a new local interest book, “100 Things to Do at the Lake of the Ozarks Before You Die” by Valerie Battle Kienzle. This 160-page book covers the 91-year-old man-made recreation destination and the activities, attractions, and amenities that surround it.

The Lake of the Ozarks is nicknamed “the Dragon” due to its shape, spanning 92 miles and four counties, boasting over 1,100 miles of shoreline. Although many people travel to the lake to fish, swim, and relax, there are plenty of other outdoor activities to enjoy at Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Lake Waters at Dog Days Restaurant & Water Bar, and wakeboard lessons at Kirby’s School of Wake.

The lake area also offers seemingly endless year-round opportunities for all ages, from championship golf courses like Osage National Golf Course and ropes courses at the Malted Monkey, to romantic sunset dinners at Baxter’s Lakeside Grill. The region offers luxury accommodations, award-winning restaurants, and entertainment, making it a destination to be experienced and savored.

Author Valerie Battle Kienzle, a University of Missouri School of Journalism graduate, has authored several books about St. Louis, St. Charles, and Columbia, and has spent countless vacations and weekends enjoying Ozark-style lake life with four generations of family members and friends. Her extensive knowledge of the area and its history is evident in her carefully selected collection of places to see, things to do, and unique opportunities.

The book also includes a list of scheduled book signing events, including a launch event at Boardwalk on 54 on May 27th from 12-2 pm, where attendees can meet the author and enjoy light refreshments. Other events include presentations and book signings at Scenic Regional Library-Owensville, Stonecrest Book & Toy, Bridal Cave Events Center, and Heartland Regional Library System – Vienna Branch.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, “100 Things to Do at the Lake of the Ozarks Before You Die” is a must-read for anyone looking to explore and experience all that this beautiful region has to offer. So, stick your toes in the sand, savor a sunset at a lakeside restaurant, sample the fudge, or hike your way to spectacular vistas, all at the Lake of the Ozarks.

News Source : News from Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com

Source Link :Summer is officially open: New book tells “100 Things to do at Lake of the Ozarks Before You Die”/