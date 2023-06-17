Lake Orion man dies in apparent drowning on Lake Orion

Tonino Zaccagnini : “55-year-old Lake Orion man Tonino Zaccagnini drowns in boating accident”

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a 55-year-old man from Lake Orion died on Friday evening after falling out of a boat and drowning on Lake Orion. Search and rescue teams were called to the 600 block of Victoria Island in response to a missing boater report. Tonino Zaccagnini was reported missing after his personal items were found floating near a boat house and an empty boat was found adrift on the lake. His body was later recovered 15-feet from shore in nearly 6-feet deep water and taken to a nearby boat launch where the Orion Township Fire Department administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the incident and an autopsy is planned.

Read Full story : Lake Orion man, 55, killed in boating accident /

News Source : Jakkar Aimery

Boating accident in Lake Orion Fatal boating incident in Lake Orion Lake Orion boating safety regulations Tragic death of a 55-year-old man in Lake Orion Preventing boating accidents in Lake Orion