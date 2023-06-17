Lake Orion man Tonino Zaccagnini dies after falling out of boat and drowning

Tonino Zaccagnini : 55-year-old Tonino Zaccagnini drowns after falling out of boat on Lake Orion

A man from Lake Orion, aged 55, passed away on Friday night after falling out of a boat and drowning, as per the police report. Tonino Zaccagnini, the victim, was reported missing by his family after they found some of his belongings floating in the water near a boathouse, and an empty boat on the lake. The Lake Orion Village Police Department requested assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team to locate the missing boater on June 16 at around 5:40 p.m. Zaccagnini was discovered by a family friend approximately 15 feet from the shore in six feet of water. The rescue team retrieved him from the water and began CPR. He was transported to a nearby boat launch where paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department continued resuscitation efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled, and the cause of death is still being investigated. All rights reserved for WDIV ClickOnDetroit in 2023.

News Source : Kayla Clarke

