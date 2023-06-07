Lakeland Father Dies after Rescuing Son and Friends from Rip Current on Daytona Beach: Obituary of Mark Bryson Goes Worldwide

Mark Bryson Obituary: Lakeland Father Dies After Heroically Saving Son and Friends from a Rip Current on Daytona Beach

Mark Bryson, a 37-year-old father from Lakeland, Florida, tragically passed away on Sunday, August 15th, 2021, while on vacation with his family in Daytona Beach. Bryson heroically saved his 9-year-old son and two of his son’s friends from a strong rip current, but was unable to save himself.

According to witnesses, Bryson heard the children screaming for help and immediately jumped into action. He managed to bring the children to safety, but was then pulled under the water by the strong current. Despite the efforts of nearby beachgoers and emergency responders, Bryson could not be revived.

Bryson is survived by his wife, two sons, and daughter. He was a beloved member of his community and known for his kind heart and selflessness.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and support the children in the wake of this tragedy. Bryson’s bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Florida Beach Safety Rip Current Dangers Heroic Father Saves Son Daytona Beach Tragedy Water Safety Awareness