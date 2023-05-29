Lakeview, Chicago Shooting Claims Life of William Hair – Family Mourns Tragic Loss

William Hair Death – Obituary: Family Saddened After Man Shot and Killed in Lakeview, Chicago

The family of William Hair is saddened by his untimely death. The 39-year-old man was shot and killed on July 23, 2021, in Lakeview, Chicago. The incident has left his family and friends devastated.

The Incident

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Halsted Street. William Hair was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the motive behind the shooting and to find the person responsible for the crime. So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Family’s Reaction

The family of William Hair is devastated by the news of his death. They describe him as a kind, loving, and caring person who always put others before himself. His brother, John Hair, said that William was a great brother who was always there for him and their family.

“William was a great guy who never had any enemies. He was loved by everyone who knew him. We are all in shock and disbelief over what happened to him,” he said.

The family is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help the police with their investigation. They are also asking for privacy during this difficult time.

The Community’s Reaction

The shooting has shocked and saddened the Lakeview community. Many people have expressed their condolences to the family and have called for an end to gun violence in the city.

“This is a tragic loss of life that should never have happened. We need to come together as a community and find ways to prevent these senseless acts of violence from happening,” said a community member.

Conclusion

The death of William Hair is a tragedy that has left his family and friends heartbroken. The community is mourning his loss and calling for an end to gun violence in the city. The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to come forward and help bring justice for William Hair.

