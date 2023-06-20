Lakewood Shooting Claims the Life of Anika Coleman, Cleveland Ohio Woman: Obituary

Anika Coleman Obituary

Anika Coleman, a beloved resident of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away tragically in a shooting incident in Lakewood on Monday. She was 34 years old.

Anika was born on October 10, 1986, in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents John and Mary Coleman. She attended John F. Kennedy High School, where she excelled in academics and was a star athlete. After completing her graduation, Anika pursued her passion for fashion designing and started her own clothing line.

Anika was a kind-hearted and compassionate person who always put others’ needs before her own. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and friend, and her infectious smile and positive attitude could light up any room.

Anika is survived by her parents, John and Mary Coleman, her siblings, Michael and Emily Coleman, and several nieces and nephews.

The family requests privacy during this difficult time and asks for prayers and support from the community.

Anika’s passing is a great loss to everyone who knew her, and she will be deeply missed. May her soul rest in peace.

