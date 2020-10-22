Lakiya Rouse Death – Dead : Lakiya Rouse Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
LaKiya Rouse has been identified as the deputy who died in the hospital Wednesday morning after testing positive for the coronavirus. However, medical examiners have not linked COVID-19 to her death.
Sheriff Danny H. Rogers has made a statement regarding the passing of Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lakiya Rouse. It will be broadcasted by WGHP Fox8 and WXII News12 at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The entire department’s thoughts and prayers are with her family.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office was honored to join other officials and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony at the opening of the new Guilford County EMS facility. This will be a great asset to the community where new resources will be deployed from.
SAU Athletics, the Lady Falcons Basketball Team and Head WBB Coach Montel Jones are saddened to learn about the passing of 2016 alum LaKiya Rouse…Our prayers go out to her family. 🙏🙏🙏 @sau__news @CIAAForLife @coachbowser2 @CoachMJones @chrisclark_ @tritribune @TheCaroNews pic.twitter.com/Ty3bl7ljfn
— SAU Athletics (@SAUFalcons) October 22, 2020
Today we lost one of our very own. Lakiya Rouse. May our prayers, love, and support be with her close friends and family during this difficult time.She will truly be missed!!!!!!
