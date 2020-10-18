Laleh Bakhtiar Death – Dead : Laleh Bakhtiar Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Laleh Bakhtiar Death – Dead : Laleh Bakhtiar Obituary : Great Islamic Scholar Passed Away.

Laleh Bakhtiar has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

“Karim Ardalan on Twitter: “Our beautiful Mom, @lalehbakhtiar passed away peacefully this morning in Chicago, after a valiant battle with Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a rare blood disorder. You can read more about her incredible life on her website: ”

Our beautiful Mom, @lalehbakhtiar passed away peacefully this morning in Chicago, after a valiant battle with Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a rare blood disorder. You can read more about her incredible life on her website: https://t.co/wFMZLKTkVf pic.twitter.com/NQZeafKK9f — Karim Ardalan (@KarimArdalan) October 18, 2020

Tributes

Major loss for the Islamic Studies world. Laleh Bakhtiar enters the pantheon of the many great women whose works forever changed the landscape of their tradition for the better. God bless her soul. https://t.co/pAGeo1BdAU — Asad أسد (@DandiaAsad) October 18, 2020

I have always been inspired by Laleh Bakhtiar’s work and had the opportunity to visit her back in Chicago in 2012 to discuss the Sufi Enneagram and the Spiritual Virtues. The world has lost a teacher of great wisdom. https://t.co/Fe9P595wvx — Khalil Andani, PhD (@KhalilAndani) October 18, 2020