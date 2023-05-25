Lana Del Rey ukulele tutorial: An Easy Ukulele Tutorial with Chords and Lyrics for Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes to Heaven”

Lana Del Rey – Say Yes To Heaven EASY Ukulele Tutorial With Chords / Lyrics

Introduction

Lana Del Rey is an American singer-songwriter known for her distinct and dreamy voice. Her songs often have a nostalgic feel and are filled with romantic and melancholic themes. “Say Yes to Heaven” is a lesser-known track from her repertoire, but it’s a beautiful song that’s perfect for beginners on the ukulele. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to play “Say Yes to Heaven” on the ukulele with easy-to-follow chords and lyrics.

Chords Used

The chords used in “Say Yes to Heaven” are beginner-friendly, and they’re easy to learn and play. Here are the chords you need to know:

C

G

Am

F

Verse 1

The verse starts with the C chord, which is played for two measures. Then, switch to the G chord for two measures and back to C for another two measures. The strumming pattern for the verse is down, down, up, up, down.

C G I was in the winter of my life, and the men I met along the road were my only summer C G At night, I fell asleep with visions of myself, dancing and laughing and crying with them

Chorus

The chorus of “Say Yes to Heaven” is where the song really shines. It starts with the Am chord for two measures, followed by F for two measures, then back to Am for another two measures. The strumming pattern for the chorus is down, down, up, up, down.

Am F If you dance, I'll dance Am F And if you don't, I'll dance anyway Am F Give peace a chance, let the fear you have fall away

Verse 2

The second verse follows the same chord progression as the first verse. Play the C chord for two measures, then switch to the G chord for two measures, and back to C for another two measures. The strumming pattern for the verse is the same as before: down, down, up, up, down.

C G I woke up with the sun, and the shadows behind me C G And I walked out on a stone, and it felt like home

Chorus

The chorus is played the same way as before, with the Am chord for two measures, F for two measures, and Am for another two measures. The strumming pattern is also the same: down, down, up, up, down.

Am F If you dance, I'll dance Am F And if you don't, I'll dance anyway Am F Give peace a chance, let the fear you have fall away

Bridge

The bridge of “Say Yes to Heaven” has a slightly different chord progression. It starts with the F chord for two measures, then switches to the Am chord for two measures, back to F for another two measures, and then G for two measures. The strumming pattern for the bridge is down, down, up, up, down.

F Am The power of the ocean F G The beauty of a flower

Chorus

The chorus is played the same way as before, with the Am chord for two measures, F for two measures, and Am for another two measures. The strumming pattern is also the same: down, down, up, up, down.

Am F If you dance, I'll dance Am F And if you don't, I'll dance anyway Am F Give peace a chance, let the fear you have fall away

Outro

The outro of “Say Yes to Heaven” is a repeat of the chorus. Play the Am chord for two measures, then F for two measures, and Am for another two measures. The strumming pattern is also the same: down, down, up, up, down.

Am F If you dance, I'll dance Am F And if you don't, I'll dance anyway Am F Give peace a chance, let the fear you have fall away

Conclusion

“Say Yes to Heaven” is a beautiful and easy-to-play song on the ukulele. With just four chords and a simple strumming pattern, you can quickly learn to play this lovely tune. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced ukulele player, “Say Yes to Heaven” is definitely worth adding to your repertoire. So, grab your ukulele and say yes to heaven!

