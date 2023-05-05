“Lance Blanks” Today : Lance Blanks, Former NBA Executive, Passes Away at Age 56

Former NBA Executive Lance Blanks Dies at 56

The basketball world is mourning the loss of Lance Blanks, a former NBA player and executive who passed away on Wednesday in Dallas. He was 56 years old.

Blanks played in the NBA for three seasons, suiting up for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. After his playing career ended, he transitioned into a front office role, working as a scout and executive for several teams.

He served as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns, assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and scout for the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. Blanks was also an ESPN analyst.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” said Joe Dumars, NBA executive and former Detroit Pistons teammate of Blanks. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks played college basketball at both Virginia and Texas, where he was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He was drafted in the first round by the Pistons in 1990.

The NBA community has expressed their condolences for Blanks’ family and friends on social media. Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement, saying “Lance Blanks’ contributions to the NBA extended far beyond his playing and executive career. He was a mentor and friend to many throughout the league, and his loss will be felt deeply.”

Blanks’ passing is a reminder of the impact that individuals can have on the sports world both on and off the court. He will be remembered for his leadership, kindness, and dedication to the game of basketball.

News Source : Associated Press

