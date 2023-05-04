Lance Blanks Today : Lance Blanks, former NBA player and executive, passes away at age 56

Remembering Lance Blanks: A Texas Basketball Legend and Dedicated Mentor

The basketball world is mourning the loss of Lance Blanks, a former professional basketball player and executive, who passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 56 in Dallas, Texas. Blanks dedicated his life to basketball and made significant contributions to the sport as a player, executive, and mentor.

Blanks played college basketball at the University of Virginia before transferring to the University of Texas, where he was part of the high-scoring Texas guard trio known as “BMW” (Blanks, Mays, and Wright). Together, they helped lead the Longhorns to the 1990 Elite Eight as one of the nation’s most exciting teams. Blanks was inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

After college, Blanks was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the 26th pick in the 1990 NBA Draft and went on to play for three years in the NBA, followed by seven years as a professional player across Europe. He then transitioned to a career as an executive, serving as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, general manager for the Phoenix Suns, and scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

But Blanks’ impact extended beyond his professional achievements. He was seen as a mentor to many kids, players, and executives, dedicating time off the court to invest in the success of others. He served as a consultant in nearly all facets of life and blazed countless new trails – always with a deep commitment to creating space and opportunity for future generations to thrive. As part of this work, Blanks spent many years with Basketball Without Borders in Africa, South America, and Europe, investing in players from underserved areas with a passion for the sport. He was also involved with the Nigerian National Team in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Blanks was a beloved figure in the basketball community, and his loss is felt deeply by those who knew him. Joe Dumars, a former NBA player and executive, called Blanks “a light for all those who knew him” and one of his closest friends. Blanks’ legacy will live on, not only through his family but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.

Blanks’ commitment to his family and community was also evident in his work as an entrepreneur and writer. He founded Sugar Bear Estates in 2020 to serve as a bastion of the Del Rio community and reflect the life and legacy of his family. Blanks was heavily invested in real estate projects, community affairs, and business in his father’s hometown of Del Rio, Texas, in honor of his father’s legacy as the first African American to receive a football scholarship in the State of Texas.

Blanks is survived by his mother Clarice, brother Sidney Jr., the mother of his two daughters, Renee, his daughters, Riley and Bryn, and granddaughter, Isabel. He was a devoted father, son, and loyal friend, and his passing leaves a significant void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. But Blanks’ legacy as a basketball legend and dedicated mentor will live on, inspiring future generations to follow in his footsteps and make a positive impact on the world.

