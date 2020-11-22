Lance Heflin Death -Dead : Lance Heflin, an executive producer on the long-running “America’s Most Wanted has Died .
Lance Heflin, an executive producer on the long-running “America’s Most Wanted has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
Lance Heflin, an executive producer on the long-running "America's Most Wanted," has died. He was 67 https://t.co/TRrS1gQgWD
— TheWrap (@TheWrap) November 21, 2020
Tributes
Remembering Lance Heflin who passed away this week. Lance was EP of America’s Most Wanted and the person who took me from behind the camera to on-air on a hunch in 1997. His faith in me changed my life and led to untold blessings for me and my family. A life well lived. RIP.
— Tom Morris Jr., Host LIVE PD WANTED on A&E Network (@TomMorrisJr1) November 21, 2020
