Lance Modisette, a Lufkin Panther baseball player, tragically passed away in a car accident close to Nacogdoches.

Lufkin Panther Baseball Player Lance Modisette Dies in Car Accident Near Nacogdoches

On Thursday evening, tragedy struck the Lufkin Panther baseball team and community when senior outfielder Lance Modisette was killed in a car accident just outside of Nacogdoches. According to reports, Modisette was driving his pickup truck when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Outpouring of Support

The news of Modisette’s death has sent shockwaves through the Lufkin community and beyond. Friends, teammates, coaches, and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the young baseball player.

“Lance was a great kid who loved the game of baseball,” Lufkin baseball coach John Cobb said in a statement. “He was a hard worker and a leader on and off the field. He will be deeply missed.”

A Promising Future

Modisette was a standout player on the Lufkin Panther baseball team, known for his speed and athleticism in the outfield. He had signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Angelina College next year and was looking forward to continuing his career at the collegiate level.

“Lance was a tremendous athlete and a great teammate,” Lufkin athletic director Todd Quick said in a statement. “He had a bright future ahead of him, and we are all devastated by his loss.”

A Community in Mourning

The death of Lance Modisette has left a hole in the Lufkin community, which has rallied around his family and friends during this difficult time. A candlelight vigil was held on Friday evening outside of the Lufkin High School baseball field, where Modisette had played for the past four years.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Modisette family and the entire Lufkin Panther community.”

A Legacy that Lives On

Although Lance Modisette’s life was cut tragically short, his legacy will live on through the memories he leaves behind. He will be remembered as a talented athlete, a dedicated teammate, and a beloved member of the Lufkin community.

“Lance was a special kid who had a big impact on everyone he met,” Lufkin High School principal Brandon Boyd said. “We will miss him dearly, but his spirit will live on in the halls of Lufkin High School and on the baseball field.”

The Lufkin Panther baseball team plans to honor Modisette’s memory by wearing a patch with his initials on their uniforms for the remainder of the season.

