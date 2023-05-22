Lance Modisette, Lufkin Panther Baseball Player, Passes Away in Car Crash Close to Nacogdoches.

Lufkin Panther Baseball Player Lance Modisette Dies in Car Accident Near Nacogdoches

The Tragic Accident

On Monday, March 22, 2021, the Lufkin Panther baseball team and community suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Lance Modisette. The 18-year-old was involved in a car accident on Highway 7 near Nacogdoches, Texas, which took his life.

According to reports, Modisette was a passenger in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the car and another passenger were also injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

A Talented Athlete and Beloved Member of the Community

Modisette was a talented athlete who played on the Lufkin Panther baseball team as an outfielder. He was known for his speed and quick reflexes, making him a valuable player on the field.

Off the field, Modisette was described as a kind-hearted and caring young man who was loved by his teammates, coaches, and the community. His death has left a void in the Lufkin community, and he will be deeply missed.

The Impact of His Loss

The Lufkin Panther baseball team and community are grieving the loss of Modisette, and many have shared their condolences and memories of him on social media. The Lufkin Independent School District released a statement expressing their sadness and offering support to Modisette’s family and friends.

“The Lufkin Independent School District is deeply saddened by the loss of Lance Modisette. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Lance was an outstanding athlete and a beloved member of our community. He will be greatly missed.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Modisette’s legacy will live on through his impact on the Lufkin Panther baseball team and community. His talent, kindness, and spirit will be remembered by those who knew him, and his memory will be honored in the future.

The Lufkin Panther baseball team will continue to play in Modisette’s honor, and his jersey number, 14, will be retired. The community will also come together to celebrate his life and remember the impact he had on those around him.

A Reminder to Cherish Life

The loss of Modisette is a tragic reminder of how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away. It serves as a reminder to cherish every moment and make the most of the time we have with our loved ones.

The Lufkin Panther baseball team and community will continue to mourn the loss of Modisette, but they will also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. He will never be forgotten and will always be remembered as a cherished member of the Lufkin community.

