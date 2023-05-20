Lance Modisette, Lufkin Panther baseball player, passes away in Nacogdoches car crash

Lufkin Panther baseball player Lance Modisette died in car accident near Nacogdoches

Introduction

On February 28th, 2021, the Lufkin Panther baseball team suffered a great loss when one of their players, Lance Modisette, died in a car accident near Nacogdoches. Modisette was a senior at Lufkin High School and had been a vital member of the baseball team for several years.

The Accident

According to reports, Modisette was driving on State Highway 7 when his vehicle was hit head-on by another car that had crossed over the centerline. Modisette was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that the other driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Modisette’s Legacy

Modisette was not only a talented athlete but also a beloved member of the Lufkin community. His death has sent shockwaves through the town, and many are mourning the loss of such a young and promising life.

As a baseball player, Modisette was known for his hard work and dedication to the sport. He was a team player who always put the needs of his teammates above his own. His coaches and fellow players speak highly of his character both on and off the field.

The Impact on the Lufkin Panther Baseball Team

The loss of Modisette has had a profound impact on the Lufkin Panther baseball team. The team has been forced to come to terms with the fact that one of their own will never step onto the field again.

In the days following the accident, the team came together to mourn the loss of Modisette. They held a candlelight vigil in his honor and dedicated their first game of the season to him.

Despite the tragedy, the team has vowed to continue playing in Modisette’s honor. They know that he would want them to keep pushing forward and to never give up on their dreams.

The Community’s Response

The Lufkin community has rallied around the Modisette family and the baseball team in the wake of the tragedy. Several fundraisers have been held to help cover the costs of Modisette’s funeral and to support his family during this difficult time.

Many people in the community have also shared their memories of Modisette on social media, highlighting his kind and caring nature. It is clear that he touched the lives of many people during his short time on earth.

Conclusion

The death of Lance Modisette has left a hole in the hearts of the Lufkin Panther baseball team and the community as a whole. His legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew him and the impact he had on their lives.

As the team continues to play throughout the season, they will do so with Modisette in their hearts and minds. They know that he will be watching over them and cheering them on from above.

