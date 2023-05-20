Lance Modisette Passes Away in Car Crash Near Nacogdoches: A Tribute to His Life

Lance Modisette Obituary: A Life Lost Too Soon in Tragic Auto Accident

Early Life and Education

Lance Modisette was born on May 15, 1985, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to parents John and Mary Modisette. He grew up in a loving family with two younger siblings, and his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and a passion for education. Lance attended Nacogdoches High School, where he excelled academically and athletically, earning numerous awards and scholarships.

After graduating from high school, Lance attended Texas A&M University, where he studied engineering and became a member of the Corps of Cadets. He was an active member of the university community, participating in various clubs and organizations and serving as a mentor to younger students.

Professional Life

After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in mechanical engineering, Lance began his career at ExxonMobil, where he worked as a project engineer for several years. He was a dedicated and hardworking employee, always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that his projects were completed on time and to the highest standards.

In 2011, Lance left ExxonMobil to start his own engineering consulting firm, Modisette Engineering. Over the next several years, he built a successful business, providing engineering services to clients throughout Texas and beyond. Lance was respected and admired by his colleagues and clients alike for his expertise, professionalism, and commitment to excellence.

Personal Life and Hobbies

In addition to his professional achievements, Lance was also a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Emily, in 2007, and they had two children together, a son and a daughter. Lance was a loving and supportive husband and father, always putting his family first and cherishing the time they spent together.

Lance also had a passion for outdoor activities and sports. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved spending time in the great outdoors with his family and friends. He was also a talented athlete, playing football and basketball in high school and continuing to participate in various sports throughout his adult life.

The Tragic Accident

On the morning of June 29, 2021, Lance Modisette was tragically killed in an auto accident near Nacogdoches. He was driving on Highway 59 when a truck driver who was allegedly distracted by his phone crashed into Lance’s vehicle, causing it to burst into flames. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, Lance was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news of Lance’s death sent shockwaves through the community, as friends, family, and colleagues mourned the loss of a talented, kind, and generous man. Many expressed their condolences and shared stories of how Lance had touched their lives, both personally and professionally.

Legacy and Rememberance

Although Lance Modisette’s life was cut short, his impact on the world will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a loving family, a thriving business, and a legacy of hard work, dedication, and kindness. Lance will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, a talented engineer and entrepreneur, and a loyal friend to all who knew him.

The Modisette family has set up a scholarship fund in Lance’s memory, which will provide financial assistance to students pursuing degrees in engineering. Donations can be made online or by mail, and all contributions will be gratefully accepted.

Lance Modisette’s passing is a tragic reminder of the dangers of distracted driving and the importance of staying focused on the road. May his memory live on as a testament to the value of hard work, family, and community.

