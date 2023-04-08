Lance Reddick’s (John Wick) Death Cause in Family Dispute – Short Reveal

arise as to the nature of his demise

The reasons for the death of Lance Reddick’s character in John Wick are disputed by his family. As the story unfolds, shocking revelations about the manner of his passing come to light.

Actor Lance Reddick, one of the stars of the “John Wick” saga, died at the age of 60. His agent, Mia Hansen, confirmed the news, stating that he died “naturally”. The police found his body at his home in Studio City on March 17. Fan noticed his absence at the premiere of his latest film, “John Wick 4,” in New York. The actor had stayed at home with his dogs, as evidenced by a snapshot posted on his Instagram account. Reddick’s death certificate was made public, revealing that he died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The American Heart Association defines ischemia as a condition where blood flow and oxygen are restricted or reduced in a part of the body. The association also notes that atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease involves plaque buildup in the arterial walls. However, Reddick’s family and lawyer have spoken out to dispute the cause of death. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lance Reddick (@thereallancereddick) Lance Reddick’s Causes of Death Disputed Lance Reddick’s family lawyer, James Hornstein, stated that the cause of death on the certificate is false. According to him, no autopsy was performed on Reddick, and no medical examination during his lifetime indicated such conditions. Hornstein described Reddick as the most physically fit person he had ever known, training daily in his home gym and eating healthily. Reddick’s family and lawyer consider the information on the death certificate inconsistent with his lifestyle and unsubstantiated. This statement was released in response to a report that Reddick died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.





