Lance Stewart Brother In Law : Exclusive Interview with Lance Stewart’s Brother-in-Law: Exploring His World

Exclusive Interview with Lance Stewart’s Brother-In-Law Reveals Insights into His World

Chris Chico: The Man Behind the Pranks

Introduction

Lance Stewart may be a well-known YouTube prankster and internet celebrity, but his brother-in-law, Chris Chico, is also making a name for himself in the world of YouTube. In this exclusive interview, Chris gives us a glimpse into his life and how he got started in the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Career

Chris grew up in New Jersey and studied mechanical engineering at Rutgers University. He landed a corporate job in the transportation industry after graduation, but he quickly realized that his heart was in entertainment.

Entry into YouTube

It was through his girlfriend at the time, Sabrina (who is now Chris’s wife and Lance’s sister), that Chris found his way into the world of YouTube. Sabrina encouraged Chris to get involved with Lance’s videos, and from there, Chris started to develop his own channel with Lance’s support.

Content Creation and Collaboration with Lance

Chris focuses on comedy and pranks in his content, which resonates with audiences due to his relatability and willingness to laugh at himself. He has become a regular fixture in Lance’s videos, and their collaborations have gained a large and loyal following.

Rewarding Results and Future Goals

Chris finds the most rewarding part of being a YouTuber to be the positive impact he’s able to have on his audience. He is always looking for ways to improve his content and reach even more people.

Advice for Aspiring YouTubers

Chris’s advice to anyone looking to break into the world of YouTube is to be true to yourself, have fun, and never give up. Passion for what you’re doing will shine through in your content.