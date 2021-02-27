Lance Waldroup Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Moonshiner Lance Waldroup has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021
Moonshiner Lance Waldroup has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.
Kenneth Wayne Mahan 3h · So sorry to hear about the passing of Moonshiner Lance Waldroup . He was such a great guy we always had a great time together. Prayers for the family. RIP Lance
Source: (1) Facebook
Courtney Long Waldroup
With a sad heart tonight, just felt like I needed to update everyone. Lance Waldroup one of our classmates, has gone on to be with the lord. Please keep the family in your prayers. Also to, try to reflect on the memories, that you have of lance, and if anyone has any pictures of Lance, that they would like to post, or anything about Lance, please feel free to
do so. What i remember most about Lance, is that, he was a kind, caring person, often times making us laugh, by a joke he had told, or some funny story, that he came up with.
Faith Trammell
I’m so heartbroken to hear that Lance has passed away 💔 He was so funny and was always nice to everyone- we will see him again someday!
Courtney Long Waldroup
When i know the arrangements for lance, I’ll post on this page, or can check the funeral home page too.
Brittany Edwards
RIP sweet friend. You will be missed. He was always such a sweet person. Never hurt a fly. Fly high friend.
Sloane Millsaps
He was the same toward everyone. He had the biggest heart.
