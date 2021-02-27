Lance Waldroup Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Moonshiner Lance Waldroup has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021

Moonshiner Lance Waldroup has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

Kenneth Wayne Mahan 3h · So sorry to hear about the passing of Moonshiner Lance Waldroup . He was such a great guy we always had a great time together. Prayers for the family. RIP Lance

Source: (1) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Courtney Long Waldroup

With a sad heart tonight, just felt like I needed to update everyone. Lance Waldroup one of our classmates, has gone on to be with the lord. Please keep the family in your prayers. Also to, try to reflect on the memories, that you have of lance, and if anyone has any pictures of Lance, that they would like to post, or anything about Lance, please feel free to

do so. What i remember most about Lance, is that, he was a kind, caring person, often times making us laugh, by a joke he had told, or some funny story, that he came up with.



Faith Trammell

I’m so heartbroken to hear that Lance has passed away 💔 He was so funny and was always nice to everyone- we will see him again someday!

Courtney Long Waldroup

When i know the arrangements for lance, I’ll post on this page, or can check the funeral home page too.

Brittany Edwards

RIP sweet friend. You will be missed. He was always such a sweet person. Never hurt a fly. Fly high friend.

Sloane Millsaps

He was the same toward everyone. He had the biggest heart.