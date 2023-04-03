Land rights activist Yunupingu, 74, dies.

At the age of 74, Yunupingu, a noted champion of land rights for Aboriginal Australians, has passed away. He was instrumental in pushing for the recognition of traditional ownership documents in parliament for the very first time. In addition, he played a pivotal role in drawing up the Yirrkala bark petitions of 1963, which sought to oppose the utilization of Yolŋu land for mining activities.

Throughout his life, Yunupingu worked tirelessly to achieve recognition and protection for Indigenous land rights. He was instrumental in the drafting of the 1963 Yirrkala bark petitions, which were a groundbreaking statement of Aboriginal rights and a protest against the exploitation of Yolŋu land for mining. These petitions are considered a landmark document in the struggle for Indigenous land rights in Australia.

Yunupingu was also a vocal advocate for the recognition of traditional ownership documents by the Australian Parliament. He believed that Indigenous Australians had a fundamental right to control their land and their resources, and that traditional ownership was the key to preserving Indigenous culture, knowledge and traditions.

His activism was not limited to the political sphere. Yunupingu was also a respected cultural leader and musician, and he used his art to promote awareness of Indigenous culture and to celebrate the richness and diversity of Aboriginal heritage.

Yunupingu’s passing is a great loss to Indigenous Australians and to all those who continue to fight for social justice and human rights. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and advocates, and his courage and determination will be remembered as an example of the power of one individual to make a real difference in the world.

It is important that we continue to honor Yunupingu’s legacy by supporting the ongoing fight for Indigenous land rights and by promoting awareness and understanding of Indigenous culture and traditions. We must also work to ensure that his vision of a more just and equitable society is realized, and that the voices of Indigenous Australians are heard and respected. By doing so, we can honor Yunupingu’s memory and continue his work of creating a better, more just world for all.

Source : @ajplus

