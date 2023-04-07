Land speed racer dies at 86.

The renowned land speed racer passed away at the age of 86.

The world has lost a true legend in the land speed racing community as news of the passing of a renowned racer at the age of 86 has been announced. Fans of the sport are mourning the loss of one of the greats who pushed the limits of speed and brought a passion to the industry that will be hard to match.

This individual was known for their boldness and daring attitude, which was evident in the various feats they accomplished throughout their career. He took on some of the fastest machines in the world and came out on top time and time again, pushing his limits to achieve greatness.

Those who knew him best remember him as a humble and passionate person who always put his competitors and the industry above himself. He had a deep love for speed and was constantly looking for new ways to push the envelope and break records.

His accomplishments will long be remembered and celebrated in the racing community, and his impact on the industry will continue to inspire future generations of racers. The sport has lost a true legend, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he left behind.

As news of his passing spreads, tributes and messages of condolences are pouring in from all corners of the racing world. His legacy will be remembered as one of fearless determination and a passion for speed unlike any other.

The racing industry will never be the same without him, but his memory will continue to inspire new racers and push them to achieve greatness. Rest in peace to one of the most legendary land speed racers of all time, and may his spirit live on in the industry he loved so dearly.

The legendary land speed racer has died at 86. https://t.co/rouufbKkKw — HOT ROD Magazine (@hotrodmagazine) April 6, 2023

