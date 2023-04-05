Land-speed record breaker Craig Breedlove dead at 86.

At the age of 86, Craig Breedlove, known as the “King of Speed,” has passed away. He set the land-speed record on five occasions from 1963 to 1965.

Born in California in 1937, Breedlove’s love for speed and automobiles was ignited at a young age. He began racing dragsters in his teenage years and quickly made a name for himself in the racing world. However, it wasn’t until the early 1960s that Breedlove’s dreams of setting a land-speed record became his main focus.

In 1963, he made his first attempt at breaking the record, setting a new mark of 407 miles per hour in his jet-powered Spirit of America car. Just one year later, Breedlove shattered his own record, reaching 468 miles per hour. He continued to push the boundaries of speed and technology, setting records in 1965 and 1968 as well, cementing his place as one of the greatest speedsters of all time.

Breedlove’s records not only captured the imagination of car enthusiasts but also inspired a new generation of engineers and designers who sought to push the limits of technology and speed. His achievements became a symbol of human innovation and technical prowess, demonstrating how determination and ingenuity can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Beyond his accomplishments on the track, Breedlove was also known for his generosity and willingness to share his knowledge with others. He often opened up his workshop to aspiring racers and mechanics, teaching them the tricks of the trade and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Breedlove’s legacy lives on today through the continued pursuit of faster and more advanced vehicles. His pioneering spirit and willingness to take risks inspired a generation of speed enthusiasts to chase their own dreams, and his name will forever be etched in the annals of racing history. The world has lost a great icon, but his contributions to the world of speed will be forever remembered.

