“landlord financial records”: Effective Methods for Landlords to Maintain Accurate Financial Records

Learning How to Keep Rental Property Records

For first-time landlords, learning how to keep rental property records can seem daunting. With multiple units to manage, keeping track of finances and documentation can quickly become overwhelming. However, with the right methods and tools, landlords can easily maintain great financial records. Here are the top five ways to keep organized:

1. Keep Paper Records for the Past Seven Years

While digital record-keeping is popular, it’s essential to keep physical copies of important financial statements, tax returns, journals, ledgers, and supporting documents from the last seven years. Keeping paper records provides peace of mind in case digital records are lost or inaccessible. The IRS also recommends maintaining physical copies of these documents in case of an audit.

2. Keep Itemized Records of All Income and Expenses

Landlords should keep a record of all income and expenses incurred from rental properties. A rent roll is an excellent tool for tracking rent payments, tenant lease terms, and late fees, giving landlords an overview of expected and past income. It’s crucial to document all rental property income, as the IRS requires disclosure of this information. For expenses, landlords should keep receipts, bills, or cancelled checks as proof of deducted expenses. Documenting expenses also maximizes deductions during tax season.

3. Use Separate Bank Accounts

Organizing finances for multiple rental properties can be challenging. Having separate bank accounts for each rental property makes tracking expenses and income much easier. This method also allows landlords to identify which properties or tenants are performing well and which ones need improvement. Separate accounts also simplify tax season, making it easier for accountants and tax professionals to handle finances.

4. Get Everything in Writing

Physical signatures are the best way to legally enter into a binding contract. Getting signatures on written leases and other formal documents protects landlords in case of a lawsuit. Keeping copies of tenant communications and rental payments is also essential to prove that tenants agreed to pay or perform certain actions.

5. Use Property Management Software

Quality property management software is designed specifically for landlords. Most platforms offer features for day-to-day tasks and responsibilities of running a rental business, including accounting. Automating accounting tasks using accounting software for landlords or property management software minimizes the risk of errors and ensures accurate record-keeping. Landlords should take the time to research which software is best for their business, as some cater to larger rental property businesses while others are suitable for those with only a few units. Some property management software, such as Innago, are free and offer most of the accounting capabilities mentioned above.

Conclusion

Keeping rental property records doesn’t have to be a tedious chore. With online tools and platforms available today, most of the record-keeping and organization is done for landlords. By implementing the five methods mentioned above, landlords can maintain great financial records and make tax season a breeze.

