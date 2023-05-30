Landlord Terry Brekka kills Carissa MacDonald and Aaron Stone

Carissa MacDonald and Aaron Stone Shot Dead by Their Landlord

The Tragic Incident

Carissa MacDonald and Aaron Stone, both 27 years old, were tragically shot dead by their landlord, Terry Brekka, on August 10th, 2021. The incident happened in their apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Background

According to reports, Brekka had been having disputes with MacDonald and Stone about unpaid rent for several months. MacDonald and Stone had been struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had fallen behind on their rent payments.

Brekka had reportedly been harassing the couple, threatening to evict them and even turning off their utilities. MacDonald and Stone had filed complaints with the Minneapolis Housing Authority, but their efforts to resolve the situation had been unsuccessful.

The Shooting

On the day of the shooting, Brekka had gone to MacDonald and Stone’s apartment to discuss the overdue rent. The conversation quickly escalated, and Brekka pulled out a gun and shot the couple multiple times.

MacDonald and Stone were pronounced dead at the scene, and Brekka was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The Aftermath

The tragic incident has left family and friends of MacDonald and Stone devastated. They have described the couple as kind-hearted and hardworking individuals who always put others before themselves.

The shooting has also sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for stricter regulations on landlords and more support for tenants facing financial difficulties.

The Minneapolis Housing Authority has released a statement expressing their condolences and stating that they are committed to working towards a safer and more equitable housing system.

Conclusion

The shooting of Carissa MacDonald and Aaron Stone by their landlord, Terry Brekka, is a tragic reminder of the importance of addressing issues of housing insecurity and tenant protection. It is crucial that steps are taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future and to ensure that both tenants and landlords are treated fairly and with respect.

