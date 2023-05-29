Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Decision Helps Free Evangelisto Ramos from Life Sentence

Ramos v. Louisiana : “Evangelisto Ramos: Landmark Supreme Court ruling leads to new trial and acquittal”

Evangelisto Ramos has been released from a life sentence after being convicted by a nonunanimous jury, thanks in large part to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Ramos v. Louisiana. The 2020 ruling deemed nonunanimous jury convictions as unconstitutional, and thus, Ramos was granted a new trial, which resulted in his acquittal by a unanimous jury. However, there are hundreds of people convicted on 10-2 or 11-1 jury votes whose appeals were exhausted before the Ramos case was decided, leaving their prospects for freedom unclear. Louisiana lawmakers have attempted to establish a commission to review these cases, but their latest proposal has stalled in the House. Meanwhile, some prosecutors have taken it upon themselves to review cases involving nonunanimous jury verdicts.

News Source : NBC Right Now

Louisiana acquittal Jim Crow verdicts Reviewing historic cases Legal reform in the South Civil rights and justice