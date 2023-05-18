Landover Shooting today : One Fatality Reported in Landover Double Shooting Incident

1. #LandoverShooting

A double shooting in Landover, Maryland, has left one person dead and another injured. The incident occurred on January 4th, and police responded to reports of gunshots in the area around 7:30 pm. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them, identified as 25-year-old Donte Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The surviving victim has not been identified, and there is no information on their condition at this time.

Police are currently investigating the shooting and have not yet released any information about suspects or motives. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help with the investigation. The shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the Landover area in recent months, including several other shootings and a homicide in November. Local residents and community leaders have expressed concern about the rising violence and are calling for increased police presence and community programs to address the issue.

