landscaping incident Chesterfield today : Chesterfield Police Probe Fatal Landscaping Incident Involving Woman

Investigation launched by Chesterfield police following the death of a woman in a landscaping incident today 2023.

drum out of a canal in a Houston suburb. The drum had been in the canal since at least 2001, and was found to contain human remains, which authorities believe could be Peggy’s. The husband’s suicide has only added to suspicions that he was somehow involved in his wife’s disappearance.

Read Full story : Police in Chesterfield investigating after woman killed in landscaping incident /

News Source : WMUR – Manchester

Chesterfield police investigation Woman killed in landscaping accident Police probe landscaping fatality Fatal landscaping incident in Chesterfield Criminal investigation launched in Chesterfield