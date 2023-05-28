“landslide prevention Bhutan”: Bhutan takes proactive measures to prevent landslides before monsoon season.

Ahead of Monsoon, Bhutan Takes Proactive Steps to Prevent Landslides

As the monsoon season approaches, officials in Bhutan’s Phuentshogling Dungkhag and Thromde region are taking proactive steps to prevent landslides in the region. The officials initiated a significant effort by planting over three thousand bamboo saplings across approximately three acres below the revered Rinchending Monastery.

The ground beneath the Rinchending Monastery, also known as Kharbandi Goenpa, has long been prone to landslides, and the situation is still precarious. Previous landslides have caused erosion in the parking lot, fissures in the pathways, and even threatened the neighbouring Chorten. The monastery monks are alarmed by these happenings and fear that similar landslides will occur during the monsoon season.

A dungkhag, notably is a sub-district of a dzongkhag (district) of Bhutan, and a thromde is a second-level administrative division in Bhutan. Recognising the gravity of the issue, the monks requested help from the appropriate authorities. Despite considerable backing, the installation of protective walls beneath the monastery proved inadequate in avoiding landslides.

“This area is extremely hazardous. Last year, landslides claimed the lives of two households. With the monsoon’s arrival, any landslide will first affect the Chorten behind me, and then pose a direct threat to the monastery,” Lopen Namgay, the in-charge of the Rinchending Monastery, expressed grave worry about the potential dangers, saying.

As the monsoon season approaches, officials, volunteers, and local communities are working together to protect the beloved Rinchending Monastery and its surrounding area from the imminent threat of landslides. To address the persistent issue, roughly 200 people took part in the plantation programme, which involved the growing of various varieties of bamboo plants, including broom grasses.

Officials emphasised that bamboo, due to its rapid growth and large root systems, is an efficient landslip prevention tool. With the planting of bamboo saplings, the area below the Rinchending Monastery has been fortified against landslides. Additionally, the initiative has helped in promoting environmental conservation and sustainability in the region.

Bhutan, a small Himalayan kingdom between India and China, is known for its commitment to environmental conservation. It is one of the few countries in the world that has pledged to remain carbon-neutral, and the government has made significant investments in renewable energy. Bhutan’s commitment to environmental conservation is also reflected in its constitution, which mandates that at least 60% of its land area must remain forested at all times.

The plantation of bamboo saplings to prevent landslides is another example of Bhutan’s commitment to the environment and sustainable development. This initiative not only protects the beloved Rinchending Monastery but also promotes environmental conservation and sustainability in the region.

In conclusion, with the monsoon season approaching, officials in Bhutan’s Phuentshogling Dungkhag and Thromde region are taking proactive steps to prevent landslides in the region. The plantation of bamboo saplings is a significant initiative that fortifies the area below the Rinchending Monastery against landslides while promoting environmental conservation and sustainability in the region. Bhutan’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development is commendable and serves as an inspiration to other countries around the world.

Source Link :Ahead of monsoon, Bhutan takes proactive steps to prevent landslides/

