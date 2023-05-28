“landslide prevention in Bhutan”: Bhutan takes proactive measures to prevent landslides before monsoon season.

Bhutan takes proactive steps to prevent landslides ahead of monsoon season

With the monsoon season approaching, officials in Bhutan’s Phuentshogling Dungkhag and Thromde region are taking proactive steps to prevent landslides in the area. According to Bhutan Live, officials have initiated a significant effort by planting over three thousand bamboo saplings across approximately three acres below the revered Rinchending Monastery. The ground beneath the Rinchending Monastery, also known as Kharbandi Goenpa, has long been prone to landslides, and the situation is still precarious.

The need for action

Previous landslides have caused erosion in the parking lot, fissures in the pathways, and even threatened the neighbouring Chorten. The monastery monks are alarmed by these happenings and fear that similar landslides will occur during the monsoon season. A dungkhag is a sub-district of a dzongkhag (district) of Bhutan, and a thromde is a second-level administrative division in Bhutan. Recognising the gravity of the issue, the monks requested help from the appropriate authorities. Despite considerable backing, the installation of protective walls beneath the monastery proved inadequate in avoiding landslides.

Lopen Namgay, the in-charge of the Rinchending Monastery, expressed grave worry about the potential dangers, saying, “This area is extremely hazardous. Last year, landslides claimed the lives of two households. With the monsoon’s arrival, any landslide will first affect the Chorten behind me, and then pose a direct threat to the monastery.”

Collaborative efforts

As the monsoon season approaches, officials, volunteers, and local communities are working together to protect the beloved Rinchending Monastery and its surrounding area from the imminent threat of landslides. To address the persistent issue, roughly 200 people took part in the plantation programme, which involved the growing of various varieties of bamboo plants, including broom grasses. Officials emphasised that bamboo, due to its rapid growth and large root systems, is an efficient landslip prevention tool.

The significance of bamboo

Bamboo is a versatile plant that has many uses, including construction, furniture, paper, and textiles. In Bhutan, bamboo is an essential resource that is used for a variety of purposes, including fencing, scaffolding, and handicrafts. Bamboo also plays a vital role in preventing landslides by stabilising soil and preventing erosion. The plant’s large root systems help to bind soil particles together and prevent soil erosion. Bamboo also absorbs water, which reduces the risk of landslides during heavy rainfall.

Conclusion

The proactive steps taken by officials in Bhutan’s Phuentshogling Dungkhag and Thromde region to prevent landslides ahead of the monsoon season are commendable. The collaborative efforts involving officials, volunteers, and local communities show the importance of working together to protect the environment and prevent natural disasters. Bamboo, with its rapid growth and large root systems, is an efficient landslip prevention tool that should be utilised more widely. By planting bamboo and other plants, Bhutan can reduce the risk of landslides and protect its people and cultural heritage.

