“Langdon Hall luxurious getaway Canada”: “4 Compelling Reasons to Select Langdon Hall for a Lavish Canadian Retreat”

If you’re looking for a luxurious vacation (or even a staycation), look no further than Langdon Hall in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. While this Relais & Chateaux property is well-known as an upscale wedding venue, it is truly so much more. Langdon Hall is a full-service luxury getaway that has received multiple accolades for its exceptional cuisine, service, and amenities.

The Property

A unique property begins with a special story. Langdon Hall was originally built in 1898 by Eugene Langdon Wilks, a wealthy entrepreneur, as a summer home for his family. After years of ownership within the Wilks family, Langdon Hall was eventually transformed into a luxury country house hotel in 1989 by William Bennett and Mary Beaton.

The expansive gardens (which are an enchanting mix of formal and informal plots) are another remarkable feature of this property. They are carefully curated by Head Gardener, Jeremy Gehl to ensure that there is something blooming throughout the growing season. Much of what grows eventually finds its way onto the menu at the hotel’s highly reputed restaurant, which focuses on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Visitors can also stroll through the gardens to the nearby Carriage House, which was once used to store horse-drawn carriages. The outdoor heated saltwater pool is open from mid-May to mid-October.

Food & Drink

The property boasts impressive culinary cred, including being the only Ontario restaurant to receive the AAA/CAA Five Diamond Award, and ranking No. 7 on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2023. Additionally, Wine Spectator Best Of Award Of Excellence recognized Langdon Hall as having one of the most outstanding wine lists in the world. So, it’s little wonder then that the property offers a world-class dining experience that is nothing short of exceptional.

Visitors are treated to award-winning cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Jason Bangerter, one of Canada’s most celebrated chefs. The menus at Langdon Hall are inspired by the property’s bountiful gardens and the local produce available in the surrounding area. The restaurant offers a variety of menus, including a la carte, tasting, and vegetarian menus, all designed to showcase not only the best ingredients of the season, but also Chef Bangerter’s unparalleled creativity. The focus on locally-sourced ingredients and sustainable practices is evident in every aspect of Langdon Hall’s food and drink offerings, making it a must-visit destination for foodies and wine lovers alike.

Rooms

Langdon Hall offers 60 spacious and beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites with feather beds and down duvets. Many rooms have a sitting area with antiques and wood-burning fireplaces. There are also Stable Lofts with two levels, providing a sitting area on the main level with a wood-burning fireplace and a bedroom upstairs with a king-size feather bed.

Of special note is the property’s focus on sustainable amenities. The hotel is replacing single-use mini bottles with sustainable products sourced from The Keep Refillery. This allows housekeeping staff to refill in-room essentials, such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion, shower steams, and bath bombs without producing any waste. The Keep Refillery products are selected for their all-natural, cruelty-free, and ethically made qualities.

Spa

At Langdon Hall, the spa serves as a serene haven, providing a tranquil and revitalizing experience for guests. It’s ranked one of the Top 25 Spas in Canada by The Spa Industry Association of Canada. The facilities include a variety of treatments, including massages, facials, body wraps and more. The spa also features a hydrotherapy pool, a sauna, and a steam room, as well as a fully equipped fitness center. Additionally, the spa has yoga and meditation classes, providing guests with a holistic approach to wellness.

Langdon Hall offers an unparalleled luxury getaway experience. The award-winning cuisine, designed by Executive Chef Jason Bangerter and inspired by the property’s gardens and local produce, is a must-try for foodies and wine lovers. The beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay. Whether you’re traveling with family, friends, or your mate, Langdon Hall is a great choice for a one-of-a-kind escape.

