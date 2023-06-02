“Lani Love Net Worth”: The Lifestyle, Boyfriend, Net Worth, and Income of Khalani Simon (Lani Love)

Khalani Simon (Lani Love) Lifestyle, Boyfriend, Net Worth and Income

Lifestyle

Khalani Simon, popularly known as Lani Love, is an American social media personality, model, and influencer. She was born on December 25, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, and is of African-American and Filipino descent. Lani Love has a very active lifestyle and is often seen sharing her fitness routines, healthy meals, and fashion tips on her social media platforms. She is a fitness enthusiast and regularly works out to maintain her toned physique. Her love for fashion is evident in her Instagram posts, where she flaunts her unique style and fashion sense.

Lani Love is also a travel enthusiast and loves to explore new places and cultures. She often shares her travel experiences with her followers and provides them with travel tips and recommendations. She has been to several exotic destinations, including Bali, Thailand, and Mexico.

Boyfriend

Lani Love is currently in a relationship with fellow social media influencer, Christian Dennis, who is also known as King C. The couple has been together for several years, and their relationship is going strong. They often share their love for each other on their social media platforms, and their fans adore their relationship.

Net Worth

Lani Love’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has amassed her wealth through her social media career, brand collaborations, and modeling gigs. Lani Love has over 500,000 followers on Instagram, where she promotes various brands and products. She has worked with several fashion brands, including Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, and Boohoo. She has also modeled for several magazines and has appeared in music videos.

Lani Love has also ventured into the beauty industry and launched her own collection of false eyelashes in collaboration with Lashify. Her collection, named ‘Lani Love x Lashify,’ features a range of luxury eyelashes that have received rave reviews from her fans.

Income

Lani Love’s income primarily comes from her social media career. She earns money through brand collaborations, sponsored posts, and advertising. Her large following on Instagram has made her a popular choice for brands looking to promote their products. She has also monetized her YouTube channel, where she shares vlogs, beauty tutorials, and lifestyle content.

In addition to her social media career, Lani Love also earns money through her modeling gigs. She has worked with several fashion brands and has appeared in several magazines, including Maxim and FHM.

Conclusion

Khalani Simon, also known as Lani Love, has built a successful career as a social media influencer and model. She has a unique fashion sense and a passion for fitness, which she regularly shares with her followers. Lani Love has a net worth of around $1 million, which she has amassed through her social media career, modeling gigs, and brand collaborations. Her relationship with fellow influencer Christian Dennis has also captured the hearts of her fans. Lani Love’s success is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

