Lanre Jimoh Death -Dead – Obituary : Abdulkadir Lanre Jimoh has Died .
Abdulkadir Lanre Jimoh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
⛔ FLASH: The Cross River state Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Lanre Jimoh, has died of Coronavirus at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) isolation centre, aged 56. The deceased hailed from Ilorin, the Kwara state capital! pic.twitter.com/otPDjwdd92
— Valiant Samson Idowu-Alaba (@ValiantNig) December 18, 2020
