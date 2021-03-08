Laoshu50500 Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Moses Monweal McCormick has Died.

Laoshu50500 Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Moses Monweal McCormick has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 7. 2021

Moses Monweal McCormick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.

Chris Sundita-Yang 2d  · I’m shocked at the passing of Moses Monweal McCormick due to a heart attack at age 39. He was a polyglot on YouTube where he went by laoshu50500 since 2006. He was very popular – over 170 million views on YouTube. He was a hardcore language learner. Spent a lot of time practicing. For practice, he’d film himself going to grocery stores and going up to random strangers and shocking them by speaking their language. He studied Tagalog off and on as well. I remember helping him with his grammar years ago.

Alex Sundita
What! No way. I would watch his videos and would tell you do do something like this lol. That’s sad. RIP Moses

