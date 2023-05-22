Laredo Police Homicide Investigation. today : Investigation Underway by Laredo Police into the Latest Homicide in the City

Investigation Underway by Laredo Police into the Recent Homicide in the City today 2023.

The Laredo Police Department is investigating the fourth homicide in central Laredo reported over the weekend. The victim, Rigoberto Santana, age 26, was found unresponsive at an intersection and was pronounced dead by paramedics. An autopsy is pending to confirm the cause of death, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

News Source : https://www.kgns.tv

