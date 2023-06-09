Large areas of the US blanketed by smoke from Canadian wildfires prompt warnings







Warnings after Smoke from Canadian Wildfires Covers Large Areas of US

The smoke from the wildfires in Canada has spread across many parts of the United States, prompting health warnings and air quality alerts. The smoke has caused hazy skies, reduced visibility, and a strong smell of smoke in many areas.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible, especially if they have respiratory issues or other health concerns. Children, the elderly, and those with asthma or other lung diseases may be particularly vulnerable to the effects of the smoke.

People are also advised to avoid outdoor exercise or any activities that may put extra strain on their lungs or heart.

The smoke is expected to persist for several days, and officials are monitoring air quality levels closely. They are also urging residents to check local air quality reports and follow any instructions or advisories from public health officials.

It is important to take these warnings seriously and take steps to protect your health and well-being during this time of increased smoke and air pollution.





