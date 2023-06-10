“Large fire in Maple Ridge displaces over 200 people, no reported injuries”

“Maple Ridge fire displaces more than 200 people, no reported injuries” : “Large Fire in Maple Ridge Displaces 200+ People, No Reported Injuries”

A massive fire in Maple Ridge on Friday night has resulted in over 200 people being displaced. The fire began at a construction site for a new condominium building near Brown Avenue and Edge Street just before midnight, and quickly spread to nearby houses and another condominium complex. While some units were completely destroyed, others suffered severe smoke and water damage. Thankfully, Maple Ridge Fire confirmed that there were no injuries and the fire has been contained. Those displaced by the fire are encouraged to register with Emergency Social Services at the Greg Moore Youth Centre on Haney Place. Residents living near the affected area are advised to keep windows and doors closed, and individuals with respiratory issues are urged to find alternative accommodations until the smoke dissipates.

News Source : British Columbia

