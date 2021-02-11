Larrisha Williams and Jerome Clark Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Man and a woman found deceased in dark-colored Chevy sedan.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Larrisha Williams, age 27, and Jerome Clark has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

St. Petersburg Police Department 11h · Homicide Investigation Police detectives are investigating the homicide of a man and a woman found deceased in dark-colored Chevy sedan early this morning. The victims have been identified as Larrisha Williams, age 27, and Jerome Clark, age 23. Both victims had been shot. We received information just after 1:30 a.m. that a car had been running for an extended time, after crashing into a shed, with two people inside. Detectives are asking anyone with information to please reach out to the St. Petersburg Police Department. You can call us at 727-893-7780 or you can leave an anonymous message by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP-411. Report# 2021-005136

Lisa Hoffman

I don’t understand why someone would put themselves in such a position that they’re going to either spend the rest of their life in a cage or get the death penalty; is killing someone else worth throwing your own life away? My deepest sympathy to the victims families. Truly heartbreaking.

Kla Richyy

Rest In Peace we just celebrated his birthday 2 days ago I know my brother got his wings lord please cover me and help me though this I love you Jerome

