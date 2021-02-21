Larry Baza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Larry Baza has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
Larry Baza has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of arts leader, friend and colleague & the Chair of @CalArtsCouncil Larry Baza. Another life lost too soon to COVID-19. His legacy as an arts champion lives on. #loveforLarry pic.twitter.com/FaSn44plgj
— CA for the Arts (@CAfortheArts) February 21, 2021
CA for the Arts @CAfortheArts We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of arts leader, friend and colleague & the Chair of @CalArtsCouncil Larry Baza. Another life lost too soon to COVID-19. His legacy as an arts champion lives on. #loveforLarry
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.