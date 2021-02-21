Larry Baza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Larry Baza has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Larry Baza has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend, Larry Baza, due to COVID. From his early work with @SanDiegoPride, our @LGBTCenter, my home Democratic club (@dems4equality) and @CalArtsCouncil, Larry helped build the San Diego #LGBTQ Community I know and love. pic.twitter.com/qBaWPlHSUT
— Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) February 21, 2021
