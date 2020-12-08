Larry Byrne Death -Dead – Obituary : former Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne, Brother of slain NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne has Died .
former Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne. Brother of slain NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of former Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne.
Brother of slain NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne, he went on to become one of the NYPD’s top legal minds & continue his brother’s legacy of service.
Rest in peace Larry. pic.twitter.com/0eD19BY8PP
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 7, 2020
Commissioner Shea @NYPDShea It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of former Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne. Brother of slain NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne, he went on to become one of the NYPD’s top legal minds & continue his brother’s legacy of service. Rest in peace Larry.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.