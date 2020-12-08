Larry Byrne Death -Dead – Obituary : former Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne, Brother of slain NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne has Died .

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of former Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne.

Brother of slain NYPD Officer Eddie Byrne, he went on to become one of the NYPD’s top legal minds & continue his brother’s legacy of service.

— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 7, 2020