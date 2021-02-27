Larry Clisby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Larry Clisby has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Heartbroken can not describe how we feel today. The Purdue Basketball family mourns the loss of longtime radio… Posted by Purdue Men’s Basketball on Saturday, February 27, 2021

RT @bkravitz: Sad news: Larry Clisby, the long time radio voice of Purdue basketball, has passed away at age 74. My deepest condolences to his family at home and at Purdue.Read More —————————————————————————————

Jille Rasmussen-Roth

So so sorry and sad to hear this. I loved Cliz. His “Bullseye” is iconic in the history of Big16 basketball. Rest In Peace and share your love for Purdue with those in heaven! Boiler Up now has a new meaning in my heart .

Terry Howell Coons

Condolences for his family. He will certainly always be the first name we will think of for Boilermaker Broadcasting..

Tyler Strangeluv

The Cliz was a Purdue basketball legend. The radio hasn’t been the same without him. I was lucky enough to get to know the him since he was my uncle (in law) at one point. He was a thoughtful and intelligent guy.

Marty Ozimek

The voice of Purdue Basketball for pretty much all of us. His battle was courageous and inspiring at the end. Hope he can finally rest in peace . Thank you for everything!

Erik Taylor

Can’t even express how saddened I am. The only true voice for Purdue Basketball. He is as legendary as Harry Caray.

Mike Kicherer

Jim Neighbors singing Back Home Again and Larry Clisby announcing Boiler games and as the Laf area sports caster – his voice was so unique. Hearing it is an instant time machine back to childhood. Like smelling the morning dew from a corn field. In like 7th grade early 80s, I remember going over to a friend’s (Pete Circle & Sherrill Frier Circle Hi!) house and they used to mute the TV announcers and listen Larry Clisby on the radio during games, at least that’s how I remember it. And I always think of Larry Clisby when I watch Best in Show!

Scott Kubly

RIP Cliz. You are Purdue Basketball just like Coach Keady and Coach Painter. I think I can say for all Boilermakers you hit a BULLEYES in bringing the Purdue Basketball games to life. You will be missed.

Angie Hufford

Cliz bled gold and black and fought his illness like a BOILERMAKER! .

Have sure missed his voice on air! He was one of a kind and truly a BOILER legend! I don’t know what heaven is like, but my mind pictures him and Tyler chatting about the Baby Boilers 2.0! Prayers for his family and for Boiler Nation!

Trent Cline

Wow. Definitely did not expect to see this. He was the voice of Purdue basketball my whole life up until this year. I’m glad the Boilers gave him one last victory last night. Prayers to his family.

Bill Gooden

Lu Ann Gooden and I were fortunate enough to have many chats with Cliz as he walked down the hall and into the men’s basketball locker room for the radio pregame show with coach Purdue Men’s Basketball. You learn a lot about a person with 5 years worth of chats. Cliz’ never worked a day in his life doing what he loved. He never once, treated us like the “Andy Fraine guys,” but like one of family, ok, maybe a distant cousin, but family just the same. We’ll miss his smile and wit. He was a major part of our dear relationship with Purdue Athletics and never forgotten ♥!

Patrick Neff

Ugh. He will be greatly missed. I remember when he worked at Twin City Dodge and would stroll on over to Dog N Suds when I worked there. Even when he ordered a Boilermaker sandwich it sounded like he was calling a game.