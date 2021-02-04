Larry Conger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Larry Conger has Died.

By | February 4, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Larry Conger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Hickory Public Schools @hickoryschools We are saddened to announce that we lost our beloved Larry Conger, today. The head of maintenance for Hickory High— Larry was actually a teacher in our school— he taught the students and staff about kindness — every day! Always in our hearts!

