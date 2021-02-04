Larry Conger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Larry Conger has Died.

Larry Conger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

We are saddened to announce that we lost our beloved Larry Conger, today. The head of maintenance for Hickory High— Larry was actually a teacher in our school— he taught the students and staff about kindness — every day! Always in our hearts!❤️ https://t.co/4Q5NX9pXit

