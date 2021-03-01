Larry Crabb Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Larry Crabb has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 28. 2021
Dr. Larry Crabb has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 28. 2021.
Chris Fabry Live 11h · Dr. Larry Crabb graduated to heaven today. I remember his quick wit, genuine laugh, and kindness. I also remember his Elvis impersonation. It was really good. He said the following on his last visit to the Radio Backyard Fence. “There’s nothing that can happen to us that God cannot turn into an opportunity for some kind of deeper work in the soul.” Here’s a link to the full conversation.
