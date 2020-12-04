Larry Dixon Death -Dead : Former Montgomery State Sen. Larry Dixon has passed away.

By | December 4, 2020
0 Comment

Larry Dixon Death -Dead : Former Montgomery State Sen. Larry Dixon has passed away.

Larry Dixon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 4. 2020.

“Todd Stacy on Twitter: “Board of Medical Examiners confirms what has been going around in the Capital City the past few hours. Former Montgomery State Sen. Larry Dixon has passed away.”

Tributes 

Jenn Horton wrote
Longtime fmr AL Senator Larry Dixon passed away this afternoon at the age of 78. Dixon left the legislature in 2010 following nearly a 30 yr stint as a state lawmaker. Dixon represented Mtgy but was well-known across AL. He was 1 of only 4 Republicans in the Sen in the 1980s.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Larry Dixon Death -Dead : Former Montgomery State Sen. Larry Dixon has passed away.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.