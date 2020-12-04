Larry Dixon Death -Dead : Former Montgomery State Sen. Larry Dixon has passed away.

Larry Dixon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 4. 2020.

“Todd Stacy on Twitter: “Board of Medical Examiners confirms what has been going around in the Capital City the past few hours. Former Montgomery State Sen. Larry Dixon has passed away.”

Board of Medical Examiners confirms what has been going around in the Capital City the past few hours. Former Montgomery State Sen. Larry Dixon has passed away. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/XnlZY51aW9 — Todd Stacy (@toddcstacy) December 4, 2020

Former Sen. Larry Dixon, R-Montgomery, was one of the first state legislators to switch to the Alabama Republican Party and spent much of his 27 years in the Alabama Senate fighting for government transparency measures. https://t.co/Tjt2peFtxw #alpolitics — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) December 4, 2020

Tributes

For those of you who follow Alabama politics, former state Senator Larry Dixon passed away today. He was a real gentleman: a man of good will and good word. — Dick Brewbaker (@dick_brewbaker) December 4, 2020

Sad to hear about our friend Larry Dixon. Our prayers go out to his family. Former Alabama State Sen. Larry Dixon dies at 78 https://t.co/QRJ76OuLZX — The Bloom Group (@thebloomgroup) December 4, 2020

Mine, too! I’m not super fond of her Sherlock Holmes cycle, but a couple of them were fun. My cousin met her and Larry Dixon a couple few years ago in Seattle and got me a signed copy of The Serpent’s Shadow, though. *Grin. — Happy Zurk (@HappyZurk) December 4, 2020

Jenn Horton wrote

Longtime fmr AL Senator Larry Dixon passed away this afternoon at the age of 78. Dixon left the legislature in 2010 following nearly a 30 yr stint as a state lawmaker. Dixon represented Mtgy but was well-known across AL. He was 1 of only 4 Republicans in the Sen in the 1980s.