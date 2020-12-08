Larry Dixon Death -Dead – Obituary : Larry Dixon, Former Alabama state senator has Died .

Larry Dixon, Former Alabama state senator has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Larry Dixon, a former Alabama state senator, has died of #COVID19. The Republican used his final words to warn people:

“We messed up. We let our guard down. Pls tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately." https://t.co/UDPfcZBJ7k

— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) December 8, 2020