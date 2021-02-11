Larry Flynt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Larry Flynt, the controversial publisher who founded ‘Hustler’ magazine has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Larry Flynt, the controversial publisher who founded ‘Hustler’ magazine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Larry Flynt, the controversial publisher who founded 'Hustler' magazine, has died at age 78, his daughter tells @NBCNews. https://t.co/OmNRTDuGyW — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021

NBC News @NBCNews Larry Flynt, the controversial publisher who founded ‘Hustler’ magazine, has died at age 78, his daughter tells @NBCNews .

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Ed Gries

We should remember Flynt not as a pornographer, but as a Free Speech Advocate. He protected the First Amendment at great personal cost.

Andrew Cripps

He’s no hero. His irresponsible sleaze put the First Amendment in jeopardy. The world is better off without him.

Brad Benford

A great American who called out the hypocrisy of the GOP..

Jeff Noble

Oh my. He was a contender. A great First Amendment warrior. And a Kentuckian. Rest in Peace.

Adam Dawson

I know I’m supposed to genuflect and everything about his 1st Amendment battles and all that but he still makes me want to take a Silkwood shower everytime I see him

Gregory Brown

His magazine was a needed antidote to the stapled center-fold fantasies of Playboy, that never went so far as Penthouse as a reality check. He was a dedicated First Amendment defender who took on Jerry Falwell.

Grandpappy Amos

He was a great camping advocate! Taught a lot of young men how to pitch a tent.

Matthew Roberts

“Freedom of speech doesn’t protect the speech you love. It protects the speech you hate.”

“Politics in this country is a lot like its porn. It’s not about what the majority wants and maybe even needs. It’s about what the minority that’s got the power wants and what the majority lets them get away with.”

God bless America where even a lot of the intelligent people can still be pretty terrible.

Brian Esposito

Whether you agree with his venue, he did a lot to protect first amendment rights.

James Scott

He exposed hypocrisy and had some fun doing so. I remember how he gave Jerry Falwell the fits.

Jose-Pedro Gonzalez

I remember when the GOP went after Clinton and Flynt threatened to expose the GOP leaders by releasing their dirty laundry. The very next day one of them stepped down due to some torrid affair he was having.

Jim Edwards

I remember seeing an article in Hustler that I believe was titled “What is Obscenity?” It had pictures of naked women and those of victims of the Vietnam War. The article was a huge influence on me, especially in my teen years.

Mark Obbanya

Nice pic of Melania. Perhaps she can revive her “modeling” career and help Pimping Orange Sunshine pay for his legal bills.

Robert Benefiel

Whether you hated the man for his sleezy empire, or loved him for it, or were ambivelant to it, the point is he viewed his right to say it as the right for others not in his industry to speak their mind as well. This does not mean everything a person says is right, nor does it mean a person shouldn’t be accountable for what they say- but at least by allowing

Philip Philo Kassner

Years ago I collected comic books and went to used book stores in the evenings.

Ahead of me in line were generally degenerate winos buying used Hustlers.

When they saw me with comic books, they gave me a wide berth and looked at me as if I were some kind of pervert .

Walt McKibben

Like Howard Stern, I liked him a little better after the Movie. I was never much into what either of them did, but it would seem they both knew Exactly what they were doing.

Reed Gibson

Saw him at the Ritz Carlton in New Orleans. His manservants carried him down the stairs (gold plated wheelchair and all) rather than use a ramp. Later he got a phone call that they took out of his coat for him, then held it to his ear as he took the call while the guy combed Larry’s hair.

T.J. Mahar