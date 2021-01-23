Larry King Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CNN’s Larry King has died at the age of 87.

David Hookstead @dhookstead Larry King has died at the age of 87. He lived a life full of success, and he was a pillar in the news industry. Few people have ever been as great at interviewing people as King was during his legendary career. Rest easy.

Fun story about Larry King. About a decade ago, I sat behind him at a Dodgers game. My mom had no idea who he was, but he LOVED his baseball. The dude was in his late-70s and cheering like a little kid. That’s the kind of passion the world could use a little more of. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 23, 2021

My mentor Larry King has DIED. Larry battled heart problems & ailments related to age. He contracted #Covid19 late 2020. Larry always encouraged me to do TV Journalism which I didn’t like much. I was the ONLY Nigerian Journalist he had on his CNN Show TWICE

🥀⚰️ #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/S2BEF7Tysu — Journalist Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D (@KemiOlunloyo) January 23, 2021

David Bondze-Mbir

Awwww! I have always been a fan. One of the very best I grew up appreciating. Now, this is sad!

Jennifer Kocvara Swaney

Sooo sad. I grew up watching him at night with my parents!!! RIP Larry!!

Erlinda Nirza

What I loved best about him, you never knew what political party he belong too. He has calmness when we needed it he had insight when we deserved it. May you fly high on the wings of the angels and continue to watch over us.

Shaheed Mohammed Zia Masud

He hosted most popular shows for more than 25 years. A man of integrity and very talented in broadcasting hall of fame. Rest in peace Mr. King.

Andrew Collet

I feared I might hear this news soon since his health has been so bad in recent years. He was one of the great ones. RIP Larry King.

John J Greezy Grif

This is heartbreaking. He made such an impact on broadcasting and treated every interview with such respect and fairness. Had such a rough go his final year. He’s with his son and daughter now. God strengthen the rest of his family.

Maka Berozashvili

RIP Larry! My condolences to his family. I studied English listening to you. You were outstanding and conveying positive energy.

Luther C. Smile

Most deepest condolences to his family and CNN staff. I loved Larry King I watched him for years before he left the network! Great journalist and commentator! He will definitely be missed.

Carolyn MacLennan

My heart goes out to the anchors off cnn that know him well

Condolences to his family and all who loved him.

Debbie Korach Riney

Spent of many nights watching his interviews! On wings of angels now!

Anthony DiBella

Rest In Peace Sir. You were always fixture in our home.

Aloke Sarkar

RIP Larry! I can remember every morning my dad used to watch your news and I was his companion. My childhood was awesome and almost every morning I started my day watching you.