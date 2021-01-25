LARRY LASLEY Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :LARRY LASLEY has Died .

LARRY LASLEY has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

LARRY LASLEY, a volunteer firefighter in Swepsonville, North Carolina, has died of COVID. "We are all extremely proud to have served with such a dedicated, enthusiastic and hard working firefighter."https://t.co/TE27dmPO0B pic.twitter.com/oM4DvE4GHr — FacesOfCOVID (@FacesOfCOVID) January 25, 2021

FacesOfCOVID @FacesOfCOVID LARRY LASLEY, a volunteer firefighter in Swepsonville, North Carolina, has died of COVID. “We are all extremely proud to have served with such a dedicated, enthusiastic and hard working firefighter.” https://firehouse.com/safety-health/news/21205334/nc-volunteer-firefighter-dies-from-covid19