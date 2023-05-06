Larry Mahan Death : Larry Mahan, a Legendary Rodeo Figure, Dies at 79 Years Old

Larry Mahan, a Legendary Rodeo Figure, Dies at 79

h1: Remembering Larry Mahan: A True Legend in the Rodeo World

h2: Early Life and Career

Larry Mahan, born in Salem, Oregon in 1943, grew up on a ranch and learned to ride horses at a young age. He began competing in rodeos when he was just 14 years old and quickly made a name for himself in the sport. Mahan attended college at Eastern New Mexico University, where he was a member of the rodeo team and won several championships.

h2: Professional Career

In 1962, Mahan turned professional and began competing on the professional rodeo circuit. He quickly became known for his riding skills and his competitive spirit. Mahan won his first All-Around World Championship in 1965 and went on to win five more in the next seven years. He also won the World Championship in bull riding twice, in 1966 and 1969.

h2: Celebrity Status

Mahan\’s success in the rodeo world made him a celebrity outside of the sport as well. He appeared on television shows like \”The Ed Sullivan Show\” and \”The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.\” Mahan was also the subject of a 1974 documentary film, \”The Great American Cowboy,\” which chronicled his life and career.

h2: Retirement and Legacy

After retiring from rodeo competition in 1980, Mahan continued to be involved in the sport as a commentator and a mentor to young riders. He also owned a western wear store in Fort Worth, Texas, called \”Larry Mahan\’s.\” Mahan\’s impact on the rodeo world cannot be overstated. He was a true pioneer in the sport and helped to elevate it to the level of popularity and respect that it enjoys today. Mahan was known for his incredible riding ability, his fierce competitive spirit, and his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved.

h2: Mourning the Loss

Fans and fellow rodeo cowboys alike are mourning Mahan\’s passing and remembering his incredible legacy. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the rodeo legend. In a statement, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) said, \”Larry Mahan was one of the greatest cowboys to ever compete in the sport of rodeo. He was a true legend and a trailblazer who helped to shape the sport into what it is today. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.\”

h2: Final Thoughts

Larry Mahan will be remembered as one of the greatest cowboys of all time and a true legend in the sport he loved. His impact on the rodeo world will continue to be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Larry Mahan.