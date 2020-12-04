Larry Mavety Death -Dead – Obituaries: Kingston hockey Larry Mavety has Died Larry Mavety .

Kingston hockey Larry Mavety has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Mark Potter on Twitter: “Another tough blow for Kingston hockey. Larry Mavety has passed away, following Bill Fitsell and Lenny Coyle in recent days. Mavety was a legendary and colourful figure in Jr. hockey. Condolences to the Mavety family.”

Tributes 

Jeff Marek
@JeffMarek
·
6h
Junior hockey lost a giant this morning as former coach/GM of the Belleville Bulls and Kingston Frontenacs Larry Mavety passed away. Larry was always great to talk to and his teams gave us plenty of great action. He will be missed. Condolences to his family.

Jeff Twohey wrote 
Sad news with the passing of OHL legend Larry Mavety today!
Was a true builder in the OHL and will be sorely missed!!

David Ling wrote 
RIP Larry Mavety. One of the best minds in the game. Hockey will miss you Red heartRed heartRed heart

@OHLHockey wrote 
RIP Larry Mavety Thanks for giving a young kid a shot at Coaching. Will always cherish our conversations. Kingston has lost too many legends in my eyes the last couple weeks in Len Coyle, Bill Fitsell and Mav

Ian MacAlpine wrote 
It’s been quite the week with local sports legends Len Coyle, Bill Fitsell and now Larry Mavety passing away. It’s been a tough week to say the least.

