Larry Mavety Death -Dead – Obituaries: Kingston hockey Larry Mavety has Died Larry Mavety .

“Mark Potter on Twitter: “Another tough blow for Kingston hockey. Larry Mavety has passed away, following Bill Fitsell and Lenny Coyle in recent days. Mavety was a legendary and colourful figure in Jr. hockey. Condolences to the Mavety family.”

Another tough blow for Kingston hockey. Larry Mavety has passed away, following Bill Fitsell and Lenny Coyle in recent days. Mavety was a legendary and colourful figure in Jr. hockey. Condolences to the Mavety family. https://t.co/ctZBgoDVP7 — Mark Potter (@mpott43) December 4, 2020

It’s with great sorrow that we share the news of the sudden passing of our dear friend, Larry “Mav” Mavety. The Kingston Frontenacs send our love and support to the entire Mavety family. Larry leaves behind a legacy in Kingston and the Ontario Hockey League. Tribute to follow pic.twitter.com/OzqoT6N4iA — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) December 4, 2020

Larry Mavety was a true legend. We’ll not see his like again. 💔 pic.twitter.com/qnRvwTXO8g — Sunaya Sapurji (@sunayas) December 4, 2020

Tributes

The hockey world has lost a great man. Mav was my coach, my GM and a friend. Condolences to Brenda and family. Thanks for giving me a chance. Larry Mavety you will be missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/il9Q8We6oh — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) December 4, 2020

The Mav stories are legendary!! Condolences to Brenda and the family. #RIPMav. Long time Bulls coach-GM Larry Mavety passes away @OHLHockey https://t.co/4RLkYtVO9J — Todd Smith (@ToddSmithPC) December 4, 2020

Jeff Marek

@JeffMarek

·

6h

Junior hockey lost a giant this morning as former coach/GM of the Belleville Bulls and Kingston Frontenacs Larry Mavety passed away. Larry was always great to talk to and his teams gave us plenty of great action. He will be missed. Condolences to his family.

The #OHL mourns the loss of long-time @KingstonFronts and Belleville Bulls Head Coach & GM Larry Mavety whose contributions to the League spanned more than three decades. The former Bill Long Award recipient has passed away at the age of 78. IN MEMORIAM: https://t.co/pn3DDxZ8aA pic.twitter.com/DLCVbqFD7E — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 4, 2020

An early meeting with Larry Mavety….a hard competitor during the game, after the game one of the best people I’ve met in this business!!…very sad day! pic.twitter.com/3dFmfUm4a1 — Jeff Twohey (@Jefftwo) December 4, 2020

Jeff Twohey wrote

Sad news with the passing of OHL legend Larry Mavety today!

Was a true builder in the OHL and will be sorely missed!!

David Ling wrote

RIP Larry Mavety. One of the best minds in the game. Hockey will miss you Red heartRed heartRed heart

@OHLHockey wrote

RIP Larry Mavety Thanks for giving a young kid a shot at Coaching. Will always cherish our conversations. Kingston has lost too many legends in my eyes the last couple weeks in Len Coyle, Bill Fitsell and Mav

Ian MacAlpine wrote

It’s been quite the week with local sports legends Len Coyle, Bill Fitsell and now Larry Mavety passing away. It’s been a tough week to say the least.